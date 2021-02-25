PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 7.3%

Posted by on Feb 25th, 2021 // Comments off

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 755,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,200,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.