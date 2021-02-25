PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Trading Down 7.3%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s share price dropped 7.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.10 and last traded at $4.43. Approximately 755,755 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 1,200,919 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.78.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $478.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.72 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.67.

Get PolyMet Mining alerts:

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $309,000. Paloma Partners Management Co lifted its stake in shares of PolyMet Mining by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 28,357 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $83,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PolyMet Mining in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. 1.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, explores for and develops natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

Featured Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for PolyMet Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyMet Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.