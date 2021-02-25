Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. decreased its stake in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,066,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 113,540 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Polaris worth $482,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 21,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,787 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Polaris by 4,065.1% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Polaris by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 2,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Polaris by 207.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 43,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,139,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304 shares during the period. Finally, WBI Investments acquired a new position in Polaris during the fourth quarter worth about $2,927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris stock opened at $126.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $115.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $101.41. The company has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 382.15 and a beta of 2.05. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $37.35 and a 1 year high of $129.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.44. Polaris had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 40.78%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. This is an increase from Polaris’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.24%.

In related news, CFO Robert Paul Mack sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.00, for a total transaction of $321,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,639,561. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen L. Eastman sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,737,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 49,752 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,798 shares of company stock worth $5,615,578. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PII. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Polaris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $111.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Polaris from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.47.

Polaris

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

