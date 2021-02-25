PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of PNM Resources, Inc. (NYSE:PNM) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,960 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,262 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PNM Resources were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PNM Resources during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $110,000. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in PNM Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in PNM Resources by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PNM shares. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays cut PNM Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PNM Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.63.

PNM opened at $48.46 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $48.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.83. PNM Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $54.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd were given a $0.327 dividend. This is an increase from PNM Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 2nd. PNM Resources’s payout ratio is currently 60.65%.

PNM Resources, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the energy and energy-related businesses in the United States. It operates through Public Service Company of New Mexico (PNM) and Texas-New Mexico Power Company (TNMP) segments. The PNM segment is primarily involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity.

