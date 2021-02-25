PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.
The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.68.
PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile
