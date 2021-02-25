PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) Announces $0.02 Interim Dividend

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited (ASX:PAF) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.015 per share on Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average is A$0.68.

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Company Profile

PM Capital Asian Opportunities Fund Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by PM CAPITAL Limited. It invests in public equity markets of Asia, excluding Japan. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

