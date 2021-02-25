Plymouth Industrial REIT (PLYM) to Release Earnings on Friday

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.40 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PLYM stock opened at $15.73 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $388.77 million, a PE ratio of -8.64 and a beta of 1.19. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a one year low of $7.79 and a one year high of $20.94. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. Plymouth Industrial REIT’s payout ratio is 40.40%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on PLYM shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Plymouth Industrial REIT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Plymouth Industrial REIT in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc is a vertically integrated and self-managed real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single and multi-tenant industrial properties located in secondary and select primary markets across the United States. The Company seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth that enable the Company to leverage its real estate operating expertise to enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning and disciplined capital deployment.

Further Reading: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.