Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) will post earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.26 and the lowest is $1.25. Plexus reported earnings of $0.61 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 104.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $4.85 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.80 to $4.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.17 to $5.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The technology company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $830.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $832.12 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 13.10% and a net margin of 3.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on PLXS shares. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Plexus from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Plexus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.33.

In related news, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 4,443 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.78, for a total value of $367,791.54. Also, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 3,637 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.23, for a total value of $291,796.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 13,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,592.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,303 shares of company stock valued at $2,080,224 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 58.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after purchasing an additional 21,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,021 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Plexus by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,703 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,574,000 after purchasing an additional 41,626 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Plexus by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,142,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,383,000 after buying an additional 110,479 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Plexus in the 3rd quarter worth about $751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $84.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $82.05 and a 200 day moving average of $76.51. Plexus has a 1 year low of $35.16 and a 1 year high of $86.87.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

