Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, March 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 8.67 and a quick ratio of 8.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of A$3.67.

Platinum Investment Management Company Profile

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

