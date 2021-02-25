Platinum Investment Management Limited Announces Interim Dividend of $0.12 (ASX:PTM)

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st.
The company has a quick ratio of 8.58, a current ratio of 8.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of A$3.67.
Platinum Investment Management Company Profile
