Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.11

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$4.11 and traded as high as C$5.82. Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) shares last traded at C$5.59, with a volume of 92,437 shares traded.

The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 317.65. The firm has a market capitalization of C$403.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$4.11.

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM) (NYSE:PLG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Platinum Group Metals Ltd. will post -0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director R. Michael Jones sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.27, for a total value of C$36,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,198 shares in the company, valued at C$59,599.46. Also, Director Timothy Douglas Marlow sold 9,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.15, for a total transaction of C$59,040.00. Insiders sold 3,445,844 shares of company stock valued at $18,280,996 over the last quarter.

About Platinum Group Metals Ltd. (PTM.TO) (TSE:PTM)

Platinum Group Metals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of platinum and palladium properties. It explores for platinum, palladium, rhodium, gold, ruthenium, iridium, copper, and nickel deposits. The company holds 50.02% interest in the Waterberg project located on the North Limb of the Western Bushveld complex, South Africa.

