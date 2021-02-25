Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) Trading 5.2% Higher

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) traded up 5.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $9.17 and last traded at $8.96. 8,237,044 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 5,397,109 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.52.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $17.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Plains All American Pipeline has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.36.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.42). Plains All American Pipeline had a positive return on equity of 19.02% and a negative net margin of 8.71%. Research analysts anticipate that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is 28.69%.

In other news, Director Chris Temple sold 31,250 shares of Plains All American Pipeline stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $274,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PAA. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 33.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,901 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares during the period. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT acquired a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the third quarter worth $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.61% of the company’s stock.

Plains All American Pipeline Company Profile (NYSE:PAA)

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

