Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.22 on Top Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 24th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000433 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $38.74 million and approximately $165.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 24% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $132.13 or 0.00262336 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $52.19 or 0.00103626 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.13 or 0.00055849 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001352 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000615 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 33.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 177,526,930 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain . The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

