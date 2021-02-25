Piper Sandler Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP)

Piper Sandler restated their overweight rating on shares of Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $252.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $210.00.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Oppenheimer upgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $171.50.

Shares of INSP opened at $231.21 on Wednesday. Inspire Medical Systems has a 52-week low of $40.53 and a 52-week high of $239.40. The company has a quick ratio of 14.18, a current ratio of 14.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $214.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of -99.66 and a beta of 1.71.

Inspire Medical Systems (NYSE:INSP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.17. Inspire Medical Systems had a negative net margin of 61.07% and a negative return on equity of 32.23%. The company had revenue of $46.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, insider Randy Ban sold 30,187 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.15, for a total value of $5,498,562.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Richard Buchholz sold 3,000 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.53, for a total value of $571,590.00. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $99,327,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 625,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,664,000 after acquiring an additional 205,692 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 5,474.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 170,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,149,000 after acquiring an additional 167,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 7.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,902,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,473,000 after acquiring an additional 133,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Inspire Medical Systems by 16.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 432,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,837,000 after acquiring an additional 61,555 shares in the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). It offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

