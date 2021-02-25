Piper Sandler Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) – Piper Sandler dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Continental Resources in a report released on Monday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now expects that the oil and natural gas company will earn $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.20. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Continental Resources’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.15). Continental Resources had a negative return on equity of 2.05% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CLR. Tudor Pickering upgraded Continental Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. TD Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Truist upped their price objective on Continental Resources from $22.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Continental Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.74.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $25.70 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.73 and its 200 day moving average is $16.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.88 and a beta of 3.37. Continental Resources has a twelve month low of $6.90 and a twelve month high of $26.29.

In related news, Director Timothy Garth Taylor bought 5,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,589.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 79.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Continental Resources by 98.6% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 15.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.81% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

