Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Shares Purchased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 180,569 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,819 shares during the quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $14,436,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 63.8% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $15,515,000 after acquiring an additional 63,204 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 18.8% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 5,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $425,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 75.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 14.6% in the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 8,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 82.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PNW opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.17. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a one year low of $60.05 and a one year high of $101.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.00, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.75.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.21). Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 11.16% and a net margin of 18.03%. On average, analysts predict that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. This is a boost from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Pinnacle West Capital’s payout ratio is presently 69.60%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Barclays boosted their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.78.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Company, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities consist of approximately 6,192 pole miles of overhead lines and approximately 49 miles of underground lines; and distribution facilities comprise approximately 11,191 miles of overhead lines and approximately 22,092 miles of underground primary cable.

