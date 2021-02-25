Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $422,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. North American Management Corp raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter. North American Management Corp now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 7,225 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 99.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,386,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC grew its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. 55I LLC now owns 19,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,551 shares in the last quarter.

ESGD opened at $76.24 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $75.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.04. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $45.02 and a 12 month high of $77.11.

