Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%.
Shares of NYSE PING traded down $9.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $23.34. 7,659,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,142,910. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $12.02 and a 52-week high of $37.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.52 and a quick ratio of 5.52. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -385.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PING shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Ping Identity in a report on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Pritchard Capital decreased their price target on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.50.
About Ping Identity
Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.
Featured Article: Percentage Gainers
Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.