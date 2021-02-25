Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) PT Lowered to $30.00 at Mizuho

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Mizuho from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.44% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on PING. Credit Suisse Group cut Ping Identity from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday. Pritchard Capital reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Ping Identity from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.22.

NYSE:PING opened at $32.41 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of -463.00, a P/E/G ratio of 23.44 and a beta of 1.01. Ping Identity has a 52 week low of $12.02 and a 52 week high of $37.80.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09. Ping Identity had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ping Identity will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Adriana Zenia Carpenter sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total value of $78,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,052. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 5,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.45, for a total transaction of $132,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,222,901 shares of company stock valued at $139,111,893 in the last quarter. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PING. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ping Identity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 233.3% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ping Identity during the third quarter worth $107,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 281.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ping Identity by 162.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 3,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 2,048 shares in the last quarter. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

