Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Takes $237,000 Position in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Science Applications International in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Science Applications International in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 64.1% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Science Applications International by 9.4% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,100 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 5,122 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.51, for a total transaction of $494,324.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,251,012.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy J. Mayopoulos sold 2,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.77, for a total value of $217,997.45. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $847,845.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Science Applications International stock opened at $91.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.91 and a beta of 1.01. Science Applications International Co. has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $103.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $96.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. Science Applications International’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 14th. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.15%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Science Applications International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.78.

Science Applications International Company Profile

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

