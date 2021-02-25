Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Sells 135 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC decreased its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,450 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PTC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in PTC by 10,222.2% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares during the period. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co bought a new stake in PTC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $132,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. OLD National Bancorp IN bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $227,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of PTC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. 83.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PTC stock opened at $142.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $134.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.57. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $147.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 125.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.31. PTC had a return on equity of 16.53% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $429.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PTC Inc. will post 1.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PTC shares. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on PTC from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays increased their price objective on PTC from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on PTC from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho increased their price objective on PTC from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on PTC from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.44.

In other news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.82, for a total transaction of $29,955.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,054 shares in the company, valued at $2,402,870.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 6,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.97, for a total value of $665,419.11. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,618 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,873,945.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,919 shares of company stock worth $5,059,590 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

