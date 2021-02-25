Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Has $175,000 Stock Holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lessened its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT) by 27.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,960 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $175,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 87.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 91,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after buying an additional 42,492 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after buying an additional 6,950 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after buying an additional 14,551 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter worth about $243,000. Institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goodyear Tire & Rubber alerts:

Shares of GT stock opened at $16.90 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.41. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $17.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a negative net margin of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post -2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Nomura cut The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “neutral” rating to a “reduce” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. KeyCorp upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded The Goodyear Tire & Rubber from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.59.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircrafts, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and various other applications under the Goodyear, Dunlop, Kelly, Debica, Sava, Fulda, and various other Goodyear owned house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

Featured Article: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goodyear Tire & Rubber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.