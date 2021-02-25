Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 76 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Five Below by 43.2% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 338 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Five Below by 46.4% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the third quarter worth $81,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $194.60 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $187.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $151.25. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.53 and a 12-month high of $198.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.19.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Five Below from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Five Below from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $155.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.04.

In related news, CFO Kenneth R. Bull sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $2,021,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 77,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,824,425. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares in the company, valued at $7,278,951.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,961 shares of company stock worth $13,844,509 over the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

