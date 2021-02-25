Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC Buys 382 Shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,101 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $3,095,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Horan Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $55.28 on Wednesday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $30.11 and a twelve month high of $57.80. The company has a market capitalization of $233.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average of $40.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The company’s revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.30%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $33.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.64.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

