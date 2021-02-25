Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) Shares Sold by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lessened its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PDM) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Piedmont Office Realty Trust were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PDM. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 114.8% during the third quarter. Heitman Real Estate Securities LLC now owns 2,282,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,977,000 after purchasing an additional 1,219,986 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,445,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,990,000 after purchasing an additional 869,508 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the third quarter worth $8,603,000. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,240,000. Finally, Hillcrest Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust by 56.4% during the third quarter. Hillcrest Asset Management LLC now owns 794,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,783,000 after purchasing an additional 286,401 shares during the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Piedmont Office Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 20th.

PDM opened at $18.01 on Thursday. Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.26 and a fifty-two week high of $24.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $16.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust (NYSE:PDM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $131.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.43 million. Piedmont Office Realty Trust had a net margin of 69.29% and a return on equity of 19.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Piedmont Office Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.93%.

Piedmont Office Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: PDM) is an owner, manager, developer, redeveloper, and operator of high-quality, Class A office properties located primarily in select sub-markets within seven major Eastern U.S. office markets, with the majority of its revenue being generated from the Sunbelt.

