PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “

Shares of PHAS opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 73.5% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,038 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 3,747 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 210,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 22,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $97,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.58% of the company’s stock.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.

