PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. The company’s product consists of PB2452, a novel reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor and PB1046, a once-weekly fusion protein for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which are in clinical stage. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Malvern, United States. “
Shares of PHAS opened at $4.12 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.76. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $6.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.98 million, a PE ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.39.
About PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals
PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel for cardiopulmonary diseases. Its lead product candidate is PB2452, a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients experiencing uncontrolled bleeding events or in patients requiring urgent or emergency surgery.
