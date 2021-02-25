PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI) Trading 6.3% Higher

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)’s share price traded up 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $25.22 and last traded at $25.04. 324,141 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 216,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.56.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.25.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $22.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in PGT Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth $147,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PGT Innovations in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in PGT Innovations during the 3rd quarter valued at $182,000. 88.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PGT Innovations Company Profile (NYSE:PGTI)

PGT Innovations, Inc manufactures and supplies impact-resistant residential windows and doors in the Southeastern United States, Western United States, the Gulf Coast, Coastal mid-Atlantic, the Caribbean, Central America, and Canada. It offers heavy-duty aluminum or vinyl frames with laminated glass to provide protection from hurricane-force winds and wind-borne debris; and non-impact vinyl windows with insulating glass and multi-chambered frames for various climate zones.

Read More: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.