Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Cadence Bank NA

Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,872 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Cadence Bank NA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $42.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.38.

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $$33.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 852,858 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,427,477. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The firm has a market cap of $187.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $11.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

