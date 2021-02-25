Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) Shares Gap Up to $27.10

Shares of Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) (LON:POG) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at GBX 27.10 ($0.35), but opened at GBX 28.40 ($0.37). Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) shares last traded at GBX 27.75 ($0.36), with a volume of 2,934,103 shares.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 29.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 30.82. The company has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -277.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.70.

Petropavlovsk PLC (POG.L) Company Profile

Petropavlovsk PLC operates as a gold mining company in the Far East of Russia. The company's principal mining assets include Pioneer, Albyn, and Malomir, as well as various gold licenses covering an area of approximately 3,200 square kilometers located in Amur region. The company also produces silver deposits.

