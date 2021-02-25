Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $24.49. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

