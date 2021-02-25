Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) Shares Gap Up to $22.45

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.45, but opened at $24.49. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk shares last traded at $24.20, with a volume of 375 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $24.50 billion, a PE ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.86 and its 200-day moving average is $21.36.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk during the 3rd quarter valued at about $116,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $180,000. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile (NYSE:TLK)

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and mobile digital services that include financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT solutions, big data analytics, and digital ads.

