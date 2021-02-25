Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:FEZ) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,399 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FEZ. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $83,000. Proequities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $106,000. Finally, Jackson Square Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF by 617.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 3,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,649 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:FEZ opened at $43.73 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $42.56 and a 200 day moving average of $39.64. SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $24.29 and a 1-year high of $43.78.

SPDR EURO STOXX 50 ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield of the EURO STOXX 50 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to represent the performance of some of the companies across components of the 20 EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes. The EURO STOXX Supersector Indexes are subsets of the EURO STOXX Index.

