Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $300,000 in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 8,651 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sylebra Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of 21Vianet Group by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,378,375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $78,243,000 after buying an additional 713,183 shares in the last quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 284.4% during the third quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 3,242,920 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,399,201 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 84.2% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,285,054 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $79,269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,754 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of 21Vianet Group during the third quarter valued at $45,455,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,748,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $60,665,000 after purchasing an additional 156,356 shares during the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on VNET. Bank of America upped their price target on 21Vianet Group from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on 21Vianet Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised 21Vianet Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. 21Vianet Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

VNET opened at $38.30 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a PE ratio of -13.49 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.51 and a 200-day moving average of $28.78. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $44.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.50. The company had revenue of $183.49 million during the quarter. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 41.77% and a negative net margin of 47.40%. On average, research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post -2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

21Vianet Group Profile

21Vianet Group, Inc provides carrier and cloud-neutral Internet data center services to Internet companies, government entities, blue-chip enterprises, and small-to mid-sized enterprises in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Hosting and Related Services, and Managed Network Services.

