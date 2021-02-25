Personal CFO Solutions LLC Invests $269,000 in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 5,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 29,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after acquiring an additional 15,708 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 799,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,310,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 659,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,643,000 after purchasing an additional 18,565 shares in the last quarter. 77.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland stock opened at $58.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.66 and a beta of 0.85. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $28.92 and a twelve month high of $58.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.34.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a positive change from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.68%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.75.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

