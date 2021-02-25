Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $258,000 Holdings in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in ABB were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ABB. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in ABB by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,258,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,615,000 after buying an additional 678,699 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $12,300,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in ABB by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,054,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $77,737,000 after buying an additional 475,822 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in ABB by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,271,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $57,803,000 after buying an additional 464,494 shares during the period. Finally, Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in ABB during the 3rd quarter worth $6,363,000. 4.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE ABB opened at $29.72 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ABB Ltd has a 1-year low of $14.71 and a 1-year high of $30.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $27.25. The company has a market cap of $64.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABB shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays downgraded ABB from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ABB in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a report on Friday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification Products segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, solar power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

