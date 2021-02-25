Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FSTA) by 25.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 258.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,608,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $99,529,000 after purchasing an additional 1,880,505 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 262.6% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 263,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,073,000 after purchasing an additional 191,166 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 212,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,577,000 after purchasing an additional 109,215 shares during the period. HBW Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 1,255.3% in the fourth quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 87,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,577,000 after purchasing an additional 81,433 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 511,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,811,000 after purchasing an additional 78,992 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FSTA opened at $39.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $39.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.38. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Staples Index ETF has a 12-month low of $28.26 and a 12-month high of $40.80.

