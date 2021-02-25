Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 911 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $370,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 1,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $36.38 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.98. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $36.52. The firm has a market cap of $314.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.01, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.13.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

