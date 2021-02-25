Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires New Shares in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albert D Mason Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 5,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Truadvice LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Monte Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $628,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PH opened at $297.07 on Thursday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $93.00 and a fifty-two week high of $297.72. The company has a market capitalization of $38.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $244.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.84. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 22.77%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 12.37 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.62%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $256.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $320.00 to $343.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. Argus increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $210.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $280.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Parker-Hannifin has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $275.86.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

