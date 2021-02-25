Perpetual Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.84 (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$29.65.

About Perpetual

Perpetual Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm offers a range of financial products and services in Australia. The company provides funds management, portfolio management, financial planning, trustee, responsible entity and compliance services, executor services, investment administration and custody services, and mortgage processing services.

