Perpetual Limited Plans Interim Dividend of $0.84 (ASX:PPT)

Perpetual Limited (ASX:PPT) announced a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.84 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.13, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$29.65.
About Perpetual
