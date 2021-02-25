Perkins Capital Management Inc. Has $2.27 Million Stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSII) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 2,693 shares during the quarter. Cardiovascular Systems comprises approximately 1.5% of Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Cardiovascular Systems worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cardiovascular Systems by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,416,728 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $252,498,000 after purchasing an additional 630,329 shares during the last quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cardiovascular Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,934,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $3,941,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cardiovascular Systems during the 1st quarter worth $3,866,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Cardiovascular Systems by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,360,189 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,523,000 after acquiring an additional 79,271 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Cardiovascular Systems from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. TheStreet raised Cardiovascular Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Cardiovascular Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Aegis reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cardiovascular Systems in a report on Monday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.75.

CSII stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.15. 2,873 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 5.61 and a current ratio of 6.25. Cardiovascular Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $48.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -64.07 and a beta of 1.19.

Cardiovascular Systems, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes various devices to treat peripheral and coronary artery diseases in the United States. The company offers peripheral artery disease products, which are catheter-based platforms to treat a range of plaque types in above and below the knee leg arteries, including calcified plaque, as well as address various limitations related with surgical, catheter, and pharmacological treatment alternatives; and peripheral support products.

