Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys Shares of 60,500 Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intrusion Inc. (NASDAQ:INTZ) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 60,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Intrusion at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $678,000. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Intrusion during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Intrusion in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000.

Shares of Intrusion stock traded down $0.70 on Thursday, hitting $19.36. 547 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,180. Intrusion Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.26 and a 52-week high of $28.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $336.75 million, a P/E ratio of -119.52 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.54 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02.

INTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Intrusion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Intrusion from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

Intrusion Inc develops, markets, and supports entity identification, high speed data mining, cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection, regulated information compliance, and data privacy protection products in the United States. Its product portfolio comprises TraceCop, which includes a database of worldwide IP addresses that aid in the identification and location of individuals involved in cybercrime, and analysis software and a GUI interface to assist analysts in locating cybercriminals and other bad guys; and Savant, a high-speed network data mining product that organizes the data into networks of relationships and associations.

