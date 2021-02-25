Perkins Capital Management Inc. Buys 500 Shares of Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,500 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PRFT. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Perficient by 209.9% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,131 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 766 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Perficient by 190.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Perficient in the third quarter valued at about $145,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Perficient by 14.7% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,406 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter worth about $213,000. 93.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Davis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $470,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,713 shares in the company, valued at $20,290,511. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director David S. Lundeen sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.18, for a total transaction of $289,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,778,853.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 29,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,375,930 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Perficient from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Perficient from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.80.

Shares of PRFT traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.44. 3,630 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,838. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 56.60, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.49. Perficient, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.88 and a 52 week high of $63.56.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. Its solutions include portals and collaboration, such as searchable data systems, collaborative systems for process improvement, transaction processing, unified and extended reporting, commerce, content management, and other services; and platform implementation services, including application server selection, architecture planning, installation and configuration, clustering for availability, performance assessment and issue remediation, security, and technology migrations.

