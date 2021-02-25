Perkins Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN)

Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,355 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exagen were worth $1,747,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XGN. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in Exagen by 52.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 943,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,232,000 after purchasing an additional 325,786 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 261,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,000 after acquiring an additional 38,728 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Exagen by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 7,885 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Exagen by 223.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XGN traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.90. 40,618 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,776. The company has a market capitalization of $239.12 million and a PE ratio of -1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 12.77, a current ratio of 12.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.79 and a 200 day moving average of $14.75. Exagen Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $22.99.

XGN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Exagen from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Exagen in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Exagen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

In other news, major shareholder Hunt Holdings Limited Partners sold 28,021 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $448,616.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L. Tullis sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $362,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 287,601 shares of company stock valued at $4,039,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.90% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enable rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of complex autoimmune and autoimmune related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

