Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Trading Up 6.1%

Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT)’s stock price rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.45 and last traded at $1.39. Approximately 253,883 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 840,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.31.

The company has a market capitalization of $76.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of -0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.97.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Performant Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 706,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 20,999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Performant Financial by 47.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,570,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after buying an additional 508,599 shares during the period. 47.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performant Financial Corporation provides technology-enabled audit, recovery, outsource customer, and related analytics services in the United States. The company offers recovery services primarily to the government-supported student loan industry serving guaranty agencies, private financial institutions, and the Department of Education; and restructures and recovers student loans issued directly by banks to students outside of federal lending programs.

