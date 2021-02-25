Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Perdoceo Education (NASDAQ:PRDO) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.42-0.43 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. Perdoceo Education also updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to 1.58-1.64 EPS.

Shares of PRDO stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.86. 397,032 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 402,489. Perdoceo Education has a 12 month low of $7.11 and a 12 month high of $17.77. The company has a market cap of $960.32 million, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.66.

Several research firms have issued reports on PRDO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perdoceo Education from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Perdoceo Education from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

In related news, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 42,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.59, for a total value of $529,900.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 920,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,638.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Todd S. Nelson sold 70,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.35, for a total transaction of $801,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 947,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,753,103.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 263,578 shares of company stock valued at $3,149,255 over the last three months. 3.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Perdoceo Education Company Profile

Perdoceo Education Corporation operates colleges, institutions, and universities that provide education to student population in various career-oriented disciplines through online, campus based, and blended learning programs in the United States. It operates through two segments, Colorado Technical University and American InterContinental University.

