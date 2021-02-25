pEOS Market Capitalization Reaches $1.11 Million (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded down 17.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 25th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, pEOS has traded up 122% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $1.11 million and $651.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get pEOS alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.84 or 0.00498228 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00067233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000939 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.32 or 0.00082378 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 16.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.58 or 0.00058389 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $234.90 or 0.00479975 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.59 or 0.00072723 BTC.

pEOS Coin Profile

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. pEOS’s official website is peos.one . The official message board for pEOS is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

pEOS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade pEOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy pEOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for pEOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for pEOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.