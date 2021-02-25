Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

PEN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.73. 2,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.

In other news, insider James Robert Pray sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.55, for a total transaction of $872,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,578 shares in the company, valued at approximately $275,439.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Elsesser sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.70, for a total value of $1,525,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 38,180 shares of company stock worth $8,662,854 over the last ninety days. 8.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Penumbra Company Profile

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

