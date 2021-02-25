Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.50 EPS

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.50, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $166.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $159.69 million. Penumbra had a negative return on equity of 0.12% and a negative net margin of 1.79%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. Penumbra updated its FY 2021
After-Hours guidance to EPS.
PEN traded up $4.79 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $293.73. 2,688 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,547. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $249.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $224.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,070.15 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Penumbra has a 1-year low of $121.80 and a 1-year high of $314.22.
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PEN shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Penumbra from $204.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Penumbra from $260.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded Penumbra from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penumbra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Penumbra from $264.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.29.
Penumbra Company Profile
Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, Japan, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.
Featured Article: Bollinger Bands
Receive News & Ratings for Penumbra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penumbra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.