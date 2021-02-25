PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.13.

A number of research firms have commented on PFSI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $90.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

PFSI stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $61.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,421 shares, compared to its average volume of 901,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.77 and a 200 day moving average of $58.26. PennyMac Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $13.14 and a fifty-two week high of $70.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 20.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.36%.

In other news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $658,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,965 shares of company stock worth $12,855,473. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $52,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 100.0% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services during the third quarter valued at $1,471,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loan Production, Loan Servicing, and Investment Management. The Loan Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of mortgage loans.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.