Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) Price Target Raised to $169.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.01% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $145.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Macquarie upped their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $151.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pegasystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $142.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.67.

NASDAQ PEGA traded down $1.92 on Thursday, hitting $137.39. 1,474 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 367,855. The company has a market cap of $11.09 billion, a PE ratio of -170.78 and a beta of 1.24. Pegasystems has a 12 month low of $38.01 and a 12 month high of $148.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.63 and a 200-day moving average of $128.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.09. Pegasystems had a negative net margin of 6.48% and a negative return on equity of 19.29%. On average, analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Leon Trefler sold 1,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.92, for a total transaction of $225,011.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,301,841.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kenneth Stillwell sold 5,757 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.72, for a total transaction of $827,396.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,481,756.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,743 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,696 in the last 90 days. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PEGA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Pegasystems by 259.8% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Pegasystems during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in Pegasystems by 42.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in Pegasystems during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.90% of the company’s stock.

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation.

