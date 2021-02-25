PEAKDEFI (PEAK) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $429,395.00

PEAKDEFI (CURRENCY:PEAK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 24th. PEAKDEFI has a total market cap of $28.50 million and $429,395.00 worth of PEAKDEFI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PEAKDEFI token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000552 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PEAKDEFI has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00054792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $362.40 or 0.00727444 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.43 or 0.00032971 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.07 or 0.00038280 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00006663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00060093 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.81 or 0.00039763 BTC.

PEAKDEFI Profile

PEAK is a token. Its genesis date was October 7th, 2020. PEAKDEFI’s total supply is 494,370,819 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,623,059 tokens. PEAKDEFI’s official message board is medium.com/@PeakDeFi . The official website for PEAKDEFI is marketpeak.com . PEAKDEFI’s official Twitter account is @PEAKDEFI and its Facebook page is accessible here

