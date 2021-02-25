PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.28 EPS

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The energy producer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 2.42% and a negative net margin of 55.72%.

NASDAQ PDCE traded up $1.97 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $35.55. 135,175 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 983,862. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day moving average is $17.89. PDC Energy has a 12-month low of $4.51 and a 12-month high of $34.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 3.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Paul Korus bought 2,500 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.63 per share, for a total transaction of $46,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,380.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PDCE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PDC Energy from $30.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $21.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on PDC Energy from $17.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.31.

PDC Energy Company Profile

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

