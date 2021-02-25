Paul D. Allison Sells 10,000 Shares of Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stock

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) CEO Paul D. Allison sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $1,179,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 18,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,196,147.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of RJF opened at $122.65 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Raymond James has a 1-year low of $54.21 and a 1-year high of $122.70.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 12.29%. Raymond James’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.53%.

Several research analysts have commented on RJF shares. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Raymond James from $105.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.00.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 31.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 429,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,286,000 after acquiring an additional 103,740 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP purchased a new position in shares of Raymond James during the third quarter worth approximately $240,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 12,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 79.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,336,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $127,877,000 after acquiring an additional 591,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 43.6% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 10,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

