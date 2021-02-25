Patriot Investment Management Inc. Sells 396 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Patriot Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,853 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Tesla makes up about 0.7% of Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Patriot Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $4,835,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 384.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 18,743,418 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,041,114,000 after purchasing an additional 14,874,676 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 267.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,278,127 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,264,369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,843,488 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 381.6% during the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718,430 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 437.8% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,973,414 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,275,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 395.0% during the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,887,865 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,238,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,304,512 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TSLA opened at $726.88 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $697.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,490.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $826.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $565.88.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total transaction of $26,582,475.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 12,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.99, for a total transaction of $7,412,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,479,757. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,323 shares of company stock valued at $93,966,505 over the last quarter. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TSLA. Edward Jones began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. New Street Research downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $578.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

